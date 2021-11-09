HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.75 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will report sales of $54.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.50 million. HarborOne Bancorp posted sales of $69.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year sales of $233.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $232.70 million to $234.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $221.30 million, with estimates ranging from $218.80 million to $223.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 24.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

HarborOne Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.10. 86,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,569. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $832.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.81. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $215,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 154.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $53,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 16.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

