Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.900-$2.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 million-$445 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.62. The stock had a trading volume of 19,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,860. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

HALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.20.

In other news, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $1,435,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,292,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,450 shares of company stock valued at $10,017,949 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.