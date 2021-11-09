Hacken Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $41.37 Million (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 85.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Hacken Token has a market cap of $149.07 million and $41.37 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hacken Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000483 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hacken Token has traded up 129.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00078296 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00083278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00096071 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,795.70 or 1.00089488 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,758.64 or 0.07025363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00020517 BTC.

Hacken Token launched on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 455,784,873 coins. Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

