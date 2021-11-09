Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.10.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 22.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter valued at $322,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 180.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 9.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $42.63. The company had a trading volume of 23,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,835. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $44.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.73.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $746.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

