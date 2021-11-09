Graeme Pitkethly Buys 4 Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Stock

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) insider Graeme Pitkethly purchased 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,880 ($50.69) per share, for a total transaction of £155.20 ($202.77).

Graeme Pitkethly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Graeme Pitkethly purchased 3 shares of Unilever stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,852 ($50.33) per share, for a total transaction of £115.56 ($150.98).

Shares of LON:ULVR traded up GBX 20.50 ($0.27) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,900.50 ($50.96). The company had a trading volume of 1,787,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,667. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,940.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,120.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.20. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,924 ($64.33). The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a GBX 35.98 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 0.96%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ULVR. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($60.10) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,259.09 ($55.65).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

