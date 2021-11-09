Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Sold by Derby & Company Inc.

Derby & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 937,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,153 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC makes up approximately 3.0% of Derby & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Derby & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Golub Capital BDC worth $14,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GBDC. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $79,050.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,400.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ GBDC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.50. 2,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,449. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a current ratio of 7.72.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $75.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.72 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 121.90% and a return on equity of 7.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

