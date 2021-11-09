Golos Blockchain (GLS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $150.00

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. During the last week, Golos Blockchain has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Golos Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $774,125.99 and approximately $150.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golos Blockchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Golos Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

Buying and Selling Golos Blockchain

