Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Bought by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 198,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,298 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $6,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,352. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.23.

