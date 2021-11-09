Goldentree Asset Management LP Purchases 800,268 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 216.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,169,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 800,268 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF comprises about 1.3% of Goldentree Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Goldentree Asset Management LP owned 0.79% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $47,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average is $36.35. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

