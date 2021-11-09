Goldentree Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 453,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,230,000. AerCap accounts for approximately 0.6% of Goldentree Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AER. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AerCap by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in AerCap by 202.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 19,094 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AerCap by 27.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,758,000 after purchasing an additional 126,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter worth approximately $5,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AER. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $69.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.02, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $69.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day moving average is $56.40.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

