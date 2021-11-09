GAMEE Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. During the last week, GAMEE has traded 40.2% lower against the US dollar. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000490 BTC on exchanges. GAMEE has a market cap of $18.54 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00076023 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00078125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.84 or 0.00099546 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,218.94 or 1.00116538 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,700.24 or 0.07000589 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00020433 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,370,273 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

