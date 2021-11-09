Gala (GALA) Market Capitalization Tops $647.46 Million

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Gala has a market capitalization of $647.46 million and approximately $56.96 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0928 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gala has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00051040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.35 or 0.00227013 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00004684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.26 or 0.00096614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Gala Profile

GALA is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gala is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

