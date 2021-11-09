Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.000-$16.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $930 million-$930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $948.20 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

FLGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fulgent Genetics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.25.

Fulgent Genetics stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.62. 565,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.37. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $189.89.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.29, for a total value of $57,234.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,745,745.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $116,331.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock worth $505,630 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

