Front Barnett Associates LLC Buys Shares of 11,327 iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IBB traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.56. 106,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,395. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $136.02 and a one year high of $177.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This is a boost from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.