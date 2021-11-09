Front Barnett Associates LLC Acquires 891 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group makes up approximately 3.0% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC owned about 0.17% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $29,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,036,000 after buying an additional 1,073,412 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 25,464.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,805,000 after buying an additional 648,072 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,735,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,448.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,404,000 after buying an additional 205,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 722,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,419,000 after buying an additional 184,471 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:J traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $144.79. 508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,582. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.85. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.49 and a twelve month high of $146.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

