Front Barnett Associates LLC Acquires 549 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 1.2% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Citigroup by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 5,714.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Citigroup by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 741,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,938,000 after purchasing an additional 166,206 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $67.72. 218,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,888,780. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $137.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.84. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.26 and a 12-month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

