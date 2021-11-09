Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Issues Earnings Results

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Freshpet updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Freshpet stock traded down $0.86 on Monday, reaching $150.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,608. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -358.19 and a beta of 0.62. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $116.93 and a 52-week high of $186.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.89.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $619,451.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,942 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Freshpet stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,775 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Freshpet worth $29,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.15.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

