FlypMe Price Reaches $0.10 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 8th. One FlypMe coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded 28% higher against the dollar. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $106.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00050563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.09 or 0.00224683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00095990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011492 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.