Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Floor & Decor stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.97. 591,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,590. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.86. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $69.39 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 24.44%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 47,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $6,155,493.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,019 shares in the company, valued at $31,865,451. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $307,751.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,705 shares of company stock worth $36,002,897 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Floor & Decor by 1.3% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,192,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,343 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Floor & Decor by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Floor & Decor by 3.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 8.8% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 114,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

