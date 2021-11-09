FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Shares Down 0.1%

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.01 and last traded at $58.19. 84,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 134,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.62 and a 200-day moving average of $58.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 37,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 155,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,993,000.

