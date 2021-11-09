First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of FWRG stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $20.49. The company had a trading volume of 352,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,064. First Watch Restaurant Group has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $25.46.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FWRG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

