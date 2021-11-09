First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

Several brokerages have commented on FCF. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,769. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $16.01.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.07%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

