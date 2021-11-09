FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 887 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 20,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

The company has a market capitalization of $267.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.35 and a beta of -1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34.

FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 247.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter.

FingerMotion, Inc engages in the provision of mobile payment and recharge services in the China market. It principally earns revenue by providing these services to customers of China Unicom and China Mobile. The company was founded by Michael Thomas Brigante and Charles Thomas McMillen on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

