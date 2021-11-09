Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.68-1.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.85. Federal Signal also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.680-$1.780 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.40.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,915. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.56. Federal Signal has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.