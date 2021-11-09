EvidenZ (BCDT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7,227.00

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 9th. One EvidenZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EvidenZ has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. EvidenZ has a market capitalization of $7.36 million and approximately $7,227.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EvidenZ alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00050867 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.37 or 0.00223993 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00093480 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About EvidenZ

EvidenZ is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,273,163 coins. EvidenZ’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com . EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvidenZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvidenZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvidenZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvidenZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.