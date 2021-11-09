Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.200-$-0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $102 million-$102.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.08 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.090-$0.100 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.58. 415,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,670. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $105.23 and a 52 week high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -54.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.14.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $174.89.

In other Everbridge news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total value of $407,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $104,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,557 shares of company stock worth $4,111,530 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.