Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Eutelsat Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

OTCMKTS:ETCMY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.65. 1,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,686. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13. Eutelsat Communications has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $3.84.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.