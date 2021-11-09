Etherparty Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 9th. In the last week, Etherparty has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $857,827.61 and approximately $55,274.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00050432 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.34 or 0.00223397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00093006 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004323 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Etherparty Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

