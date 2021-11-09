Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives $40.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.36.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESPR. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of ESPR stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,168. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $16.84.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -10.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 97,112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

