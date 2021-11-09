Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.410-$2.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.490-$0.490 EPS.

ENV traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.96. The company had a trading volume of 288,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,950. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 296.43 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.38. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $288.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.18 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Envestnet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Envestnet from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Envestnet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.67.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

