Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.89.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman bought 5,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Energizer by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 785,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,680,000 after purchasing an additional 409,675 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Energizer by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Energizer by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Energizer by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.41. 529,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,106. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.46 and a beta of 1.11. Energizer has a twelve month low of $36.14 and a twelve month high of $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average of $42.23.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.20 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

