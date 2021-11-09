Elitium Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last Week (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. In the last seven days, Elitium has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Elitium has a total market cap of $110.42 million and approximately $563,961.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium coin can currently be purchased for $3.96 or 0.00005861 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elitium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00050885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.48 or 0.00225808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011758 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00096731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

EUM is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.