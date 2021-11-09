Electrum Dark Price Hits $0.0027 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. During the last week, Electrum Dark has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. Electrum Dark has a market cap of $10,513.40 and $131.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrum Dark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000356 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000275 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $57.70 or 0.00086652 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

