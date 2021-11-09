Edgeless (EDG) Market Capitalization Tops $4.97 Million

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Edgeless coin can now be purchased for $0.0407 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. Edgeless has a market cap of $4.97 million and $9,359.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Edgeless has traded 71.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00050466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.57 or 0.00224266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.45 or 0.00093008 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

