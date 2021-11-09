East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) is M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,301 shares during the quarter. East West Bancorp comprises approximately 4.5% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. owned about 0.27% of East West Bancorp worth $27,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,625,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,785,000 after acquiring an additional 116,784 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in East West Bancorp by 13.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,033,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,623 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in East West Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,522,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,250,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in East West Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,278,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,694,000 after acquiring an additional 76,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 32.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,987,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,151,000 after acquiring an additional 731,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.91. 1,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.80. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.75 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.08.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.27.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

