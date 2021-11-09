Earnbase Market Capitalization Hits $502,188.65 (ENB)

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Earnbase coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.13 or 0.00006033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Earnbase has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. Earnbase has a total market capitalization of $502,188.65 and $1,545.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00077466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00082859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.28 or 0.00095251 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,566.26 or 1.00052421 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,777.98 or 0.06972063 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00020294 BTC.

Earnbase Coin Profile

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. Earnbase’s official website is earnbase.org . Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Earnbase’s official message board is earnbasefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Earnbase

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Earnbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Earnbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

