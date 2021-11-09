Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Drive Shack stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 18,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,599. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87. Drive Shack has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $235.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Drive Shack by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Drive Shack by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 13,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Drive Shack by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 20,950 shares in the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun.

