Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 8th. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000414 BTC on exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $37.40 billion and approximately $4.20 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $243.80 or 0.00356653 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000387 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,038,500,953 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.