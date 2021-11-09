DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) Trading Down 31.3% Over Last Week

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSG) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 9th. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $6.48 million and $648,525.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00077051 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00080194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00100543 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,784.83 or 1.00019918 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,750.56 or 0.07114655 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00020633 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,705,818 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

