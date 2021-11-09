Derby & Company Inc. Has $976,000 Holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Derby & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Derby & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REZ traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,492. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.24. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $92.93.

