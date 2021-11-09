Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Decibel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

DBTX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.46. 582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,035. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91. Decibel Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $24.39.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts forecast that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laurence Reid acquired 10,000 shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,486.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anna Trask sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $40,498.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBTX. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $56,177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $20,203,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $9,388,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $7,544,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $3,187,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

