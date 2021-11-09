Decentraland (MANA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $958.28 Million

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. One Decentraland coin can now be purchased for $2.52 or 0.00003778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Decentraland has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $4.57 billion and $958.28 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00050849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.08 or 0.00223887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00012045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00093986 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Decentraland Coin Profile

MANA is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,008,927 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,928,691 coins. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

