Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 46,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 465,231 shares.The stock last traded at $10.10 and had previously closed at $10.14.
Several brokerages have recently commented on DCRN. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86.
About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.
