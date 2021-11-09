Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 46,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 465,231 shares.The stock last traded at $10.10 and had previously closed at $10.14.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DCRN. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCRN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,782,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,160,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,582,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,118,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,175,000. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

