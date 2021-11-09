Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.26. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($1.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

Shares of PLAY stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.89. 1,158,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,748. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.27 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average is $38.96.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

