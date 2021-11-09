Datamine (DAM) Market Cap Reaches $310,072.56

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded down 22.5% against the dollar. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0886 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. Datamine has a total market cap of $310,072.56 and $16,141.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $252.91 or 0.00374748 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001260 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $653.87 or 0.00968875 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,501,280 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

