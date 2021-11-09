DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Receives $26.35 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.35.

DRIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Aegis reduced their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut shares of DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

DRIO stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.56. 71,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,112. DarioHealth has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $307.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 377.14% and a negative return on equity of 66.69%. The business had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DarioHealth will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DarioHealth news, COO Dror Bacher sold 4,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $83,202.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erez Raphael sold 25,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $464,730.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,906 over the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

