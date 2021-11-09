Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.06 EPS

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The shipping company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $2.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Danaos had a net margin of 146.11% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS.

DAC traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.06. 2,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.51. Danaos has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $89.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Danaos stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 87.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,498 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Danaos worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on DAC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

About Danaos

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

