CUTcoin (CUT) Reaches Market Cap of $46.46 Million

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $46.46 million and approximately $4,488.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.66 or 0.00129697 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00038926 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.77 or 0.00453146 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00015387 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00069648 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001468 BTC.

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 153,569,856 coins and its circulating supply is 149,569,856 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

