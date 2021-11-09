Cricut (CRCT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $334.49 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Cricut to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cricut alerts:

Shares of CRCT opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.28. Cricut has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $47.36.

In other Cricut news, insider Ryan Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 29,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.45 per share, with a total value of $798,822.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,449,274 shares of company stock valued at $98,023,663 and sold 141,116 shares valued at $3,993,625.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cricut stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) by 9,201.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,939,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of Cricut worth $83,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.