Cricut (CRCT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $334.49 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Cricut to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of CRCT opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.28. Cricut has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $47.36.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cricut stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) by 9,201.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,939,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of Cricut worth $83,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CRCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?
Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.