Creditcoin Price Reaches $2.92 on Top Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 8th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $1.65 billion and approximately $5.89 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $2.92 or 0.00004324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,546.45 or 1.00050686 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00055286 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00041380 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $448.37 or 0.00664125 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000145 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.